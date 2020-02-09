Sun. Feb 9th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Gauteng Emergency Services On High Alert

EWN

16 mins ago 1 min read

Emergency services in Gauteng on Saturday remained on high alert as heavy rains continued to leave a trail of destruction in parts of the province.

Heavy downpours caused flooding, road closures, and accidents, while parts of Alexandra, Soweto, and Centurion were hardest hit by the overnight rain.

The Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) deployed disaster relief to assist affected communities.

Cogta spokesperson Mary Martins said all efforts were being put in place to prevent fatalities in the flooded areas.

“We have deployed emergency services and disaster management personnel to all these areas,” Martins said.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng traffic police said several areas were flooded including Witkoppen Road, the N3 Gilooly’s offramp, the M1 double decker highway, and the Buccleuch interchange.

Spokesperson for Gauteng traffic police Obed Sibasa said: “We urge motorists to exercise caution and to take it easy on the roads by reducing speed, switching lights on to increase visibility, to keep a safe following distance, and to avoid flooded roads and low laying bridges.”

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Still No Progress In Getting MyCiTi N2 Express Service Restored

18 mins ago
1 min read

Police Arrest 3 Alleged Drug Mules At OR Tambo International Airport

20 mins ago
2 min read

More Rains Expected After A Day Of Flooding

28 mins ago
1 min read

NPA Withdraws Charges Against Former SARS Officials

1 day ago
1 min read

At Least Four Pupils Die In Gauteng Schools This Week

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Questions SAA Route Cancellations

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gauteng Emergency Services On High Alert

16 mins ago
1 min read

Still No Progress In Getting MyCiTi N2 Express Service Restored

18 mins ago
1 min read

Police Arrest 3 Alleged Drug Mules At OR Tambo International Airport

20 mins ago
2 min read

Lions Might Need Alberts For Stormers Clash

23 mins ago