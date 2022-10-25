Gauteng Education MEC Urges Eskom To Minimise Power Cuts During Matric exams

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has urged utilities Eskom and Joburg City Power to minimise electricity outages during the period of the matric final year exams.

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of grade 12 pupils will start their matric exams with the Computer Applications Technology practical.

With the country currently alternating between stage 3 and 4 rolling power cuts, Chiloane said that power cuts remained a possible hindrance to this year’s national senior certificate examinations.

Chiloane said that audits of computer laboratories had been conducted, with a focus on establishing whether the schools had a backup source of power during planned outages.

