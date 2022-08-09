Gauteng DA Confident It Has The Numbers To Unseat Makhura

The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng said that it was banking on African National Congress factional fights to assist in its bid to unseat Premier David Makhura.

On Monday, the official opposition in the province submitted a motion of no-confidence to the office of Gauteng Legislature Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe.

According to the party, the motion is expected to be debated within the next two weeks.

The DA has cited poor service delivery, the rising unemployment rate and corruption during COVID-19 as among the main reasons why Premier Makhura should be removed from his position.

