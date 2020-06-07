Sun. Jun 7th, 2020

Gauteng Commuters Faced With 172% Rise In Taxi Fares

EWN

As more South Africans were expected to return to work in June, many will be met with a rise in taxi fares.

The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) announced that it will hike its prices by 172%.

This means from 15 June, Alexandra commuters would have to fork out R30 for a single trip to Sandton instead of the R11 that they were currently paying.

The association said due to COVID-19 lockdown regulations the sector had been left with no choice but to implement the increase.

Taxi owners said they were working at a loss due to the reduced number of passengers allowed in one vehicle and the rise in fuel prices – among other issues.

“This relief fund that they promised, they are giving to other people. We don’t even know where to apply or where to take our papers to. No one is talking to us. The other thing is sanitizers, we have to make means that we get them for ourselves.”

EWN

