Gauteng Cold Front To Last Until Friday

The cold front gripping the country is expected to persist for the next few days, with temperatures expected to drop significantly today.

In Gauteng the weather service says for the next few days maximum temperatures will hover between 11 and 14 degrees.

There’s also a chance for rain in the province later on this morning.

The weather service’s Kumsa Masizana said temperatures will still be cold for the next three to five days.

“But temperatures will gradually start picking up, so now from the 11 to 13 degrees at the moment, we will start moving to 15 and 16 degrees across the province from 19 June. So temperatures will gradually start picking up on Friday,” said Masizana.

EWN

