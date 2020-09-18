Gauteng Challenged To Follow Cape Town’s Footsteps In Feeding The Hungry

Share with your network!

It started as a community revolution, which saw more than 2-million sandwiches made, and essential groceries donated for those in need during the Covid-19 lockdown. Now Ladles of Love’s Sandwich & Essential Groceries Drive initiative, in partnership with Sun International, has launched in Gauteng.

Public drop off points can be found at Carnival City Casino in Brakpan and Time Square Casino in Menlyn.

“By expanding into Gauteng, Ladles of Love is on a massive fundraising drive to continue supporting our growing list of beneficiaries,” said Founder Danny Diliberto. “It is only through the generous support from the public and corporates like Sun International that we are able to provide for so many people in need on a weekly basis, this is the true spirit of ubuntu, this is #humanityagainsthunger.”

The Carnival City drop off point launched today with a sandwich making session, with partner SASKO, who provided 5 000 sandwiches’ worth of bread to kick start the drive in the area. These sandwiches are being distributed to local communities in need on the day.

“It’s an absolute privilege for us to partner on this initiative,” says Le-Anne Engelbrecht, SASKO Marketing Executive. “Making a sandwich and sharing it is a simple gesture, but to the receiver, it means a lot.” As a baking business feeding and fuelling our nation is our key priority. At SASKO, everything we do is about care; whether it is the passion and expertise we put into our products every day or working with different organisations to build a better society. We believe that when we all come together, our small collective actions really can change our nation.”

From today, the public are invited to support the drive by dropping off home-made sandwiches and/or essential groceries between Monday and Friday, 09h00 to 12h00 at The Big Top Arena loading area at Carnival City. Ladles of Love then ensure these contributions are immediately redistributed to local communities in need via a network of non-profit organisations. The donations can be made for the next three weeks until 10 October 2020.

“In these challenging times we can sometimes become so focused on our own problems, that we no longer notice the disadvantaged in society, people for whom a simple sandwich can make a difference. We applaud Ladles of Love for this humanitarian initiative, and we hope that everyone in Ekurhuleni will join Carnival City and Ladles of Love in making sandwiches for the hungry,” said Carnival City general manager, Annemie Turk.

Go to www.ladlesoflove.org.za and support the new Gauteng Sandwich & Essential Groceries drive by signing up and dropping off a contribution at Carnival City Casino, Brakpan or Time Square Casino, Menlyn. Alternatively, you can support by donating via the website – R150 feeds a person a nutritious meal every day for a month.

For more information, visit the Ladles of Love Facebook or Instagram pages or go to the website.

