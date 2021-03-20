iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Gauteng Braces For Third Wave

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the facility on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

23 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Gauteng is bracing for a third wave of the coronavirus.

Premier David Makhura says the province is currently vulnerable as the drop in the number of infections has stopped while the Easter weekend looms.

He says the province’s vaccination programme is being delayed by the slow rollout across the country.

The Gauteng government wants to vaccinate all its health workers, most of the elderly and those with co-morbidities before winter.

The provincial command council says a third wave could be triggered over the next few weeks.

“We are highly vulnerable to super spreader events,” said Professor Bruce Mellado of the Gauteng COVID-19 Advisory Council.

“This is a time when we have to be extremely careful about the fact that things like super spreader events will now become the trigger for the third wave. So we have to be extremely alert.”

Makhura has cautioned residents to protect themselves.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Home Affairs Offers Services Over Long Weekend

2 mins ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccines Expected To Arrive On Saturday

9 hours ago
1 min read

1 462 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

9 hours ago
1 min read

Mantashe Announces Successful Independent Power Bidders

1 day ago
1 min read

Habib To Step Aside As University Of London SAOS Director

1 day ago
1 min read

Julies Pre-trial Hearing Begins

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 464 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Suspected Ivermectin Smugglers Appear In Court

2 days ago
1 min read

King Goodwill Zwelithini Laid To Rest

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Moves To Stage 2 Load-Shedding

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 531 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Four Officers To Appear In Court Over Ntumba’s Killing

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gauteng Braces For Third Wave

23 seconds ago
1 min read

Home Affairs Offers Services Over Long Weekend

2 mins ago
1 min read

Lions Edge Ellis Park Try-Feast

13 mins ago
1 min read

Making Safari Conservation Cool

6 hours ago