Gauteng Allocated Additional R4bn In Fight Against COVID-19

Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has allocated an additional R4 billion to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. That takes the provincial budget for 2020 to R146 billion.
Nkomo-Ralehoko made the announcement on Thursday during her presentation of the supplementary budget to a virtual meeting of the provincial legislature.
“Today, we are increasing the budget for this financial year to R146.4 billion,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said. “This is a R4 billion upward adjustment of the budget mainly because we have allocated additional resources to the provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The MEC said that the provincial Treasury was fully committed to supporting departments, municipalities, and public entities in implementing their COVID-19 measures. This included providing oversight to ensure compliance with rules and regulations when public funds are spent.
