Thu. Jul 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Gauteng Allocated Additional R4bn In Fight Against COVID-19

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has allocated an additional R4 billion to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. That takes the provincial budget for 2020 to R146 billion.

Nkomo-Ralehoko made the announcement on Thursday during her presentation of the supplementary budget to a virtual meeting of the provincial legislature.

“Today, we are increasing the budget for this financial year to R146.4 billion,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said. “This is a R4 billion upward adjustment of the budget mainly because we have allocated additional resources to the provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The MEC said that the provincial Treasury was fully committed to supporting departments, municipalities, and public entities in implementing their COVID-19 measures. This included providing oversight to ensure compliance with rules and regulations when public funds are spent.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Batsa: SA Tobacco Market Taken Over By Illicit Suppliers

7 mins ago
1 min read

Cabinet Expected To Make Final Decision On School Closures Today

3 hours ago
1 min read

Pineapple Prices Surge As South Africans Turn To Home-made Booze

3 hours ago
2 min read

Mkhize: EC’s Current Health System Challenges Existed Before COVID-19

3 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom: Municipal Debt Threatens Our Sustainability

4 hours ago
1 min read

Restaurant Owners Across SA Protest In Bid To Save Industry

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gauteng Allocated Additional R4bn In Fight Against COVID-19

3 mins ago
1 min read

Batsa: SA Tobacco Market Taken Over By Illicit Suppliers

7 mins ago
3 min read

Opinion: How Technology Can Keep You On Step In Times Of Radical Change

2 hours ago
4 min read

Opinion: 5G Is Coming, But What Does It Mean For South African Businesses

2 hours ago