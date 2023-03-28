Gassing Up Western Cape Grid

After inspecting power stations in the Western Cape over the weekend, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa met with Premier Alan Winde.

The pair discussed ways to reduce rolling blackouts in that province.

Ramokgopa also revealed that a foreign investor wants to fund energy projects that could generate thousands of megawatts from gas.

In the meantime, The City of Cape Town’s first big tender for 500 megawatts of dispatchable power will be going out this week.

