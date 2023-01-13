Gas Tanker Company To Help Repair Homes Destroyed In Boksburg Blast – Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that government was working with gas tanker company, Innovative Staffing Solutions, to repair the homes damaged by the Boksburg explosion.

The gas tanker exploded under a railway bridge on Christmas eve, killing 40 people and injuring scores of others.

Some homes near the scene of the blast were destroyed and infrastructure was damaged.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, Lesufi said that the gas tanker company had vowed to assist families that have been affected by the explosion.

Share with your network!