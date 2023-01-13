iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Gas Tanker Company To Help Repair Homes Destroyed In Boksburg Blast – Lesufi

Reuters
24 hours ago 1 min read

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that government was working with gas tanker company, Innovative Staffing Solutions, to repair the homes damaged by the Boksburg explosion.

The gas tanker exploded under a railway bridge on Christmas eve, killing 40 people and injuring scores of others.

Some homes near the scene of the blast were destroyed and infrastructure was damaged.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, Lesufi said that the gas tanker company had vowed to assist families that have been affected by the explosion.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Instructs Energy Crisis Committee To Fast-Track Energy Plan

24 hours ago
1 min read

Nersa Approves 18.65% Tariff Increase For Eskom

24 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom’s Rolling Blackouts Hurting Cape Town’s Sewer Pump Stations

24 hours ago
1 min read

Judgment Reserved For 16 Jan In Ramaphosa, Zuma Legal Showdown

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Seeks Interdict Against Zuma

2 days ago
1 min read

Concerns Around Blackouts Worsening

2 days ago
1 min read

Boksburg Families Consider Class Action Lawsuit

2 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Announces Indefinite Stage 6 Power Cuts

2 days ago
1 min read

We Inherited A Bankrupt Metro – Tshwane Coalition Government

4 days ago
1 min read

No Fear Of Increased Hospitalisations – de Oliveira

4 days ago
1 min read

New Covid-19 Subvariant Being Monitored Closely In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay Unable To Meet Daily Water Demand

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Deportation Drama Paved Way To Success – Djokovic

5 mins ago
2 min read

Murray Undaunted By Difficult Draw At Melbourne Park

8 mins ago
2 min read

Kyrgios Braces For Pressure As Home Favourite At Australian Open

14 mins ago
2 min read

Nadal Shrugs Off Rocky Buildup To Australian Open Defence

20 mins ago

Share