Gas Tanker Blast Leaves Several Dead In Boksburg

Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) says it can confirm that ten people have been killed and six firefighters hospitalised following an explosion in Boksburg on Saturday morning.

Several others have been injured.

The exact death toll from a gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, is not yet officially known.

The fire gutted several cars and damaged the casualty ward at OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Some videos show people walking around with burns on their entire bodies.

It’s believed the driver was trying to get through a low bridge and got stuck.

“There was an explosion that attracted onlookers. Then there were two other explosions,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

“The Ekurhuleni fire engine that responded earlier to the fire was blown back and other cars were also affected.

“The hospital casualty ward’s ceiling fell down because of the impact of the explosion.”

Zwane said they are gathering information and police will investigate.

An eyewitness said it is a tragedy.

“I heard an explosion followed by another two explosions. We saw the smoke coming from the bridge,” he said.

“I was trying to get people away.”

