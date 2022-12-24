iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Gas Tanker Blast Leaves Several Dead In Boksburg

Twitter/@Barybateman
29 seconds ago 1 min read

Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) says it can confirm that ten people have been killed and six firefighters hospitalised following an explosion in Boksburg on Saturday morning.

Several others have been injured.

The exact death toll from a gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, is not yet officially known.

The fire gutted several cars and damaged the casualty ward at OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Some videos show people walking around with burns on their entire bodies.

It’s believed the driver was trying to get through a low bridge and got stuck. 

“There was an explosion that attracted onlookers. Then there were two other explosions,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

“The Ekurhuleni fire engine that responded earlier to the fire was blown back and other cars were also affected.

“The hospital casualty ward’s ceiling fell down because of the impact of the explosion.”

Zwane said they are gathering information and police will investigate.

An eyewitness said it is a tragedy.

“I heard an explosion followed by another two explosions. We saw the smoke coming from the bridge,” he said.

“I was trying to get people away.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ATM Goes To Court To Secure Open Ballot Vote

2 days ago
2 min read

ActionSA Calls For eThekwini Metro To Close Beaches Pending Investigation

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Forges Ahead With Case Against Ramaphosa

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Not Covered By Nolle Prosequi

2 days ago
4 min read

Zelenskyy Requests More Military Aid After Latest Russian Attacks

4 days ago
1 min read

Soldiers To Remain At Eskom Power Plants Until Sabotage Threat Subsides – SANDF

4 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Tourism Optimistic Power Cuts Won’t Deter Tourists From Visiting

4 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Re-Election Will Boost SA’s Economy – Godongwana

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC Top 7 Officials Urged To Unite Party

4 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Re-Elected ANC President

5 days ago
2 min read

Alleged ‘Killer Cop’ Commits Suicide

5 days ago
1 min read

ANC Delegates Brace For Top 7 results After Voting Goes Late Into The Night

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gas Tanker Blast Leaves Several Dead In Boksburg

29 seconds ago
2 min read

Postponement Of Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023

5 hours ago
2 min read

Australia’s Warner Defiant Ahead Of 100th Test

5 hours ago
1 min read

Police Investigate Crowd Trouble During Man City Win Over Liverpool

5 hours ago

Share