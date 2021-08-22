Garden Week Stellenbosch Kicks Off the Cape’s Gardening Tourism

A special flower parade will officially launch Garden Week Stellenbosch, the inaugural annual event running from 30 September to 10 October. The festival will transform the streets and surrounding countryside of the Winelands heartland, with major drawcards including a first-ever Stellenbosch Winelands experience featuring South Africa’s first Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. Inspired by the world-famous flower festival of Girona, Spain, it will encompass everything from horticultural tours to landscape art; dining to hiking; and guest specialists to music in majestic settings. The entire community has been invited to take part either on foot, bicycle or skateboard and to decorate with flowers or plant material. Lots of lucky draw prizes will be awarded to participants immersing themselves in the theme of flowers and plants.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
The Best Places for Floor-to-tent-roof Views of the African Savannah
2021’s Restaurant & Bar Design Awards Boasts a Plethora of Outstanding Spaces, Five in Africa
This Simple Sauce Recipe Makes Good Grilling Great. Its Chef Says It’s All About Love and Honesty
How a Film is Fighting the Erasure of South African Activist Dulcie September
A-E-I-O-U – Gisèle Human’s New Waif Film by Frankie Nassimbeni – Addresses Mental Health
The Music Behind Netflix’s South African Series ‘JIVA!’
‘Misfit’ Ghanaian Artist Kojo Marfo Finds a Home Among London’s Elite
Ethiopian Airlines is Refitting its Fleet with Seats as Passenger Demand Returns
Leaked Bill Leaves Nigeria’s Startups Jittery
Using Fashion as a Uniting Factor in South Sudan
Scholar Transport Firm Disrupts the Way Kids Go to School in North Africa
South African Truck Drivers Sought After in the West