iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Garden Week Stellenbosch Kicks Off the Cape’s Gardening Tourism

21 seconds ago 1 min read

A special flower parade will officially launch Garden Week Stellenbosch, the inaugural annual event running from 30 September to 10 October. The festival will transform the streets and surrounding countryside of the Winelands heartland, with major drawcards including a first-ever Stellenbosch Winelands experience featuring South Africa’s first Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. Inspired by the world-famous flower festival of Girona, Spain, it will encompass everything from horticultural tours to landscape art; dining to hiking; and guest specialists to music in majestic settings. The entire community has been invited to take part either on foot, bicycle or skateboard and to decorate with flowers or plant material. Lots of lucky draw prizes will be awarded to participants immersing themselves in the theme of flowers and plants.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Best Places for Floor-to-tent-roof Views of the African Savannah

2 mins ago
1 min read

2021’s Restaurant & Bar Design Awards Boasts a Plethora of Outstanding Spaces, Five in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

This Simple Sauce Recipe Makes Good Grilling Great. Its Chef Says It’s All About Love and Honesty

5 mins ago
1 min read

How a Film is Fighting the Erasure of South African Activist Dulcie September

6 mins ago
1 min read

A-E-I-O-U – Gisèle Human’s New Waif Film by Frankie Nassimbeni – Addresses Mental Health

11 mins ago
1 min read

The Music Behind Netflix’s South African Series ‘JIVA!’

17 mins ago
1 min read

‘Misfit’ Ghanaian Artist Kojo Marfo Finds a Home Among London’s Elite

19 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Airlines is Refitting its Fleet with Seats as Passenger Demand Returns

14 hours ago
2 min read

Leaked Bill Leaves Nigeria’s Startups Jittery

14 hours ago
1 min read

Using Fashion as a Uniting Factor in South Sudan

3 days ago
1 min read

Scholar Transport Firm Disrupts the Way Kids Go to School in North Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

South African Truck Drivers Sought After in the West

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Garden Week Stellenbosch Kicks Off the Cape’s Gardening Tourism

21 seconds ago
1 min read

The Best Places for Floor-to-tent-roof Views of the African Savannah

2 mins ago
1 min read

2021’s Restaurant & Bar Design Awards Boasts a Plethora of Outstanding Spaces, Five in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

This Simple Sauce Recipe Makes Good Grilling Great. Its Chef Says It’s All About Love and Honesty

5 mins ago