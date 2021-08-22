Garden Week Stellenbosch Kicks Off the Cape’s Gardening Tourism

A special flower parade will officially launch Garden Week Stellenbosch, the inaugural annual event running from 30 September to 10 October. The festival will transform the streets and surrounding countryside of the Winelands heartland, with major drawcards including a first-ever Stellenbosch Winelands experience featuring South Africa’s first Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. Inspired by the world-famous flower festival of Girona, Spain, it will encompass everything from horticultural tours to landscape art; dining to hiking; and guest specialists to music in majestic settings. The entire community has been invited to take part either on foot, bicycle or skateboard and to decorate with flowers or plant material. Lots of lucky draw prizes will be awarded to participants immersing themselves in the theme of flowers and plants.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!