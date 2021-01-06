iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Garden Route Cases On Downward Trajectory – Winde

Premier Alan Winde said in vulnerable and high-density areas, in particular, it's safer for children to be in school. Picture: Twitter

4 hours ago 1 min read

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the Garden Route has passed its COVID-19 peak.

He said the District is now on a sustained downward trajectory.

The Garden Route was one of the areas that were declared COVID-19 hotspots.

It experienced a major surge in new infections, linked to the new COVID-19 variant.

Winde said the district is now showing a decline in both cases and hospitalisations.

The premier said The Garden Route’s critical care capacity still remains under pressure.

The Premier also says all rural districts in the province are stabilising while they are keeping a close eye on Cape Town.

