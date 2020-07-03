Gansbaai Teen Allegedly Murdered By Ex-Boyfriend

It’s emerged another teenage schoolgirl has been murdered, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.
Bridgenay Slingers, aged 18, was found dead in Blompark in Gansbaai on Saturday.
Roderick Ward, aged 21, was arrested that same day.
It’s believed Ward had been in a relationship with Slingers but they recently broke up.
Now he’s accused of her murder.
He appeared in the Hermanus Magistrates Court on Tuesday and the case has been postponed until next week.
Slingers was a high school learner at Gansbaai Academia.
In a post uploaded to social media, the school said that the 18-year-old would be greatly missed and her warmth, kindness and gentle spirit, would be remembered forever.
More Stories
FITA Moves To Appeal Dismissal Of Cigarette Sales Ban Challenge
SAMWU Critical Of ANC’s Handling Of Members Implicated In VBS Scandal
Pupils Can Access Meals At Any School, Says Department
Covid-19: Ramaphosa Assesses Mpumalanga’s State Of Readiness
Nehawu: Albert Luthuli Hospital The New COVID-19 Epicenter For Health Workers
Parly Could’ve Done Better With Prasa, Says Former Scopa Chair Godi