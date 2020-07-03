Gansbaai Teen Allegedly Murdered By Ex-Boyfriend

Bridgenay Slingers was found dead in Gansbaai. It's believed she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Picture: Facebook.com

It’s emerged another teenage schoolgirl has been murdered, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

Bridgenay Slingers, aged 18, was found dead in Blompark in Gansbaai on Saturday.

Roderick Ward, aged 21, was arrested that same day.

It’s believed Ward had been in a relationship with Slingers but they recently broke up.

Now he’s accused of her murder.

He appeared in the Hermanus Magistrates Court on Tuesday and the case has been postponed until next week.

Slingers was a high school learner at Gansbaai Academia.

In a post uploaded to social media, the school said that the 18-year-old would be greatly missed and her warmth, kindness and gentle spirit, would be remembered forever.

EWN

