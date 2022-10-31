Gadhafi-inspired Art Awarded in Italy

Italian artist Alessandra Ferrini who is based in London won the MAXXI Bulgari Prize for her video installation titled “Gadhafi in Rome: Notes for a Film”. Notes for a Film, focuses on the Libyan leader’s first official visit to Italy in 2009. The work was awarded at the third edition of the MAXXI Bulgari Prize, in Rome. Ferrini, was fascinated by how Gaddafi’s friendship and cooperation visit followed a similar pattern to the three-act structure from playwrights.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
