Gaddafi Puts his Name in the Presidential Race

The son of late Libyan strongman Col. Moammar Gaddafi has registered his candidacy for president of Libya. Seif al-Islam Gaddafi submitted his paperwork Sunday in the southern oasis town of Sabha. The move comes ahead of elections set for December 24th. Arab media showed video of Seif al-Islam Gaddafi formally registering to run for president of Libya in next month’s elections. Gaddafi wore traditional Libyan garb, covering most of his head, and was sporting an untrimmed beard. Gaddafi is thought to be living in the western town of Zintan. Gaddafi appeared to be fairly upbeat as he spoke to those around him after announcing his candidacy. Gaddafi has not been seen regularly in the nearly 10 years since his father was overthrown and killed during the 2011 revolution. Libya’s military prosecutor, Mohamed Gharouda, has asked the electoral body to halt processing the paperwork for the presidential candidacy of Gaddafi. The prosecutor also asked that the paperwork for warlord Khalifa Haftar – who is also seeking the presidency – be suspended.

SOURCE: VOA

