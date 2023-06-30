Gabsten Technologies’ Internship Programme Addresses Data Management Skills Shortage In South Africa

Gabsten Technologies, a leading data management consulting, support and services provider, has launched internship and learnership programmes aimed at addressing the shortage of data management skills in South Africa. The programmes are designed to provide practical work experience to unemployed graduates, including internationally recognised training in data management, and to offer learnership opportunities to students currently studying towards a qualification in the Information Technology field.

The learnership focusses on offering Work Integrated Learning (WIL) opportunities for students studying towards a qualification in IT, and who have completed the theoretical requirements for their course. The learnership is tailored to provide workplace experience and help students obtain their qualification, whilst it also offers access to recognised training in data management. The organisation has collaborated with the Media, Information and Communication Technology Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) for thee learnership, with the aim of supporting MICT SETA’s skills development initiatives focussing on scarce skills and addressing youth unemployment.

The internship programme, which is separate from the learnership programme, is designed for unemployed graduates who have completed their IT studies. The internship is an opportunity for suitable candidates with an interest in data management to gain work experience and to have access to specialised training in data management, on a fixed duration contract basis. This enables interns to gain valuable work experience and develop skills in data management The first intern was placed in April 2022, and since then, five interns have been inducted into the programme.

“The organisation offers the interns specialised, globally recognised data management skills training in order to assure the program’s success,” says Hemant Harie, Managing Director of Gabsten Technologies. Harie also highlights that the training and development programmes are in line with the objective of producing employable youth with pertinent and current qualifications, making them an asset to any organisation.

The minimum qualification requirements for the internship programme includes CompTia A+ and N+ (essential), with MCSA (preferred) or alternatively certificates in IT technical support, IT systems support, and IT database or system administration. A diploma in IT and network management or a higher certificate in IT and support services is a definite advantage.

The interns will learn and apply basic data management administration and support skills, with a specialisation in Commvault and their cloud version, Metallic. They will also learn about remote system support, customer communication, Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) concepts, and analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Gabsten Technologies is engaging directly with Technical Universities and tertiary academic institutions to recruit suitable students and graduates seeking learnership and internship opportunities. The aim of the programmes is to empower unemployed youth, with a focus on employment equity.

“The internship program offers a hands-on learning setting that enables interns to put their newly acquired skills to use in a genuine working environment. This ensures more skills will be provided to the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector, new and innovative ideas will be brought to the data management arena, and young talent will be empowered to enter the profession”, concludes Harie.