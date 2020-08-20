iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Gaborone Considers Firepower to Battle Poaching

16 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Botswana has decided to re-arm its wildlife rangers as the southern African country battles increased cases of poaching. In the last six months, at least 17 poachers have been killed in gunfire exchanges with the army. The government had disarmed wildlife rangers in 2018, saying that under the law, only the military was allowed the use of firearms during anti-poaching patrols. With the country losing 56 rhinoceros to poachers in the last two years, the government is reconsidering that approach. Former Rhino Conservation Botswana director Map Ives welcomes moves to re-arm the anti-poaching officers. “I have long said the re-arming of the DWNP is a very good thing. Remember these guys are armed, not only against poachers but also against wild animals they encounter during the course of their duties. I also believe that the fight against poaching should not be a military fight. It is a criminal fight,” said Ives. He said to battle poachers, Botswana also needs assistance with intelligence information from neighboring countries. Botswana has started dehorning rhinos and moving them to new locations in a bid to fend off poachers.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

South Africa’s Film Industry Ditches the Old Way of Doing Things

55 seconds ago
1 min read

Khartoum Takes Charge of its Peanut Value Chain

7 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Leader of South Africa’s Old School Pride Activism

11 mins ago
1 min read

Migrant Tragedy Raises the Alarm about Rescue Missions

21 mins ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Entrepreneur Creates Tool to Spot Fake Consumables

24 mins ago
1 min read

DRC’s Peace Activist Threatened

28 mins ago
1 min read

How Dance Pirouetted this Nigerian Boy’s Life

32 mins ago
1 min read

Efforts to Flatten the Curve in Africa Seem to be Working

36 mins ago
1 min read

Mali Update: What Will ECOWAS Do?

40 mins ago
1 min read

Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug

24 hours ago
1 min read

Why African Families are Getting Smaller

1 day ago
1 min read

New Information from Archaeological Site in South Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa’s Film Industry Ditches the Old Way of Doing Things

55 seconds ago
1 min read

Khartoum Takes Charge of its Peanut Value Chain

7 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Leader of South Africa’s Old School Pride Activism

11 mins ago
1 min read

Gaborone Considers Firepower to Battle Poaching

16 mins ago