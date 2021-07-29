iAfrica

Gabon’s Ivindo National Park is a Temple of Biodiversity

12 mins ago 1 min read

The site teems with life and beauty and was listed this week as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is the second natural site to be listed in the central African country, 90% of which is covered by forest and known for its efforts to preserve its natural heritage. The first was Lopé Park in 2007. The park covers nearly 300,000 hectares crossed by a network of picturesque black water rivers. It includes rapids and waterfalls bordered by intact rainforests, making it a landscape of great aesthetic value, according to UNESCO. The park is home to a number of endemic species and some emblematic mammals, now threatened, such as the forest elephant, gorilla, chimpanzee, leopard and three species of pangolins. Some parts of the site are barely explored, according to UNESCO.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

