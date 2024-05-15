Gabon’s Former First Family Goes on Hunger Strike

Ali Bongo, the former president of Gabon, has embarked on a hunger strike with two of his sons Jalil and Bilal. According to the family’s lawyers, Mr. Bongo and his family have been subjected to inhumane “acts of torture and barbarity” by Gabon’s junta. Bongo was toppled in a military coup last August minutes after he was declared the winner of a controversial presidential election that would have seen him get a third term in office. After he was ousted, the junta put him under house arrest along with two of his sons and placed his wife Sylvia Bongo and his eldest son Noureddin in prison. According to the family’s lawyers, Sylvia and Noureddin were beaten and strangled by their captors. Noureddin was also whipped and electrocuted with Sylvia forced to watch.

SOURCE: BBC