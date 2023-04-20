iAfrica

G4S Security Guard To Appear In Court

14 hours ago 1 min read

A G4S security guard at the Mangaung Correctional Centre has been arrested in connection with the Thabo Bester escape.

The 51-year-old man is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“He faces a charge of assisting an inmate escape from lawful custody as well as defeating the ends of justice,” said SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

“Police investigations continue into the escape from lawful custody of Thabo Bester.

“Our teams’ investigations are at a very advanced and critical stage. We cannot at this stage rule out the possibility of more arrests in this matter.”

While the G4S employee makes his first appearance on Thursday, the rest of the accused are expected back in court on 3 May, exactly a year since Bester staged his elaborate escape.

