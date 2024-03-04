Fusion Food Can Foster Culinary Innovation Combining African and Korean Cuisines, Ingredients – Chefs             

Sharing one’s food is one of the best forms of cultural exchange, and the Korean Culture Center Nigeria is at the forefront of cuisine swapping in Africa. In the process of introducing Nigerians to Korean cuisine, they have also engaged with Nigerian chefs to devise new forms of Afro fusion cooking. The centre is taking things up a notch via its Korean Food Festival set to hold June/July 2024. The festival is targeted at Nigerian chefs in preparation for the festival’s cooking competition. Chefs across the country can participate in the three-phased festival’s competition.

