Furore as African Climate Activist Cropped Out

4 hours ago 1 min read

Social media users have come out in support of Ugandan climate advocate Vanessa Nakate after she was cropped out of a photograph taken with her white peers in Davos. Nakate accused the media of racism after The Associated Press news agency removed her from a photograph taken with fellow activists Greta Thunberg, Loukina Tille, Luisa Neubauer and Isabelle Axelsson. Following the backlash, AP removed the photo and replaced it with one showing all the activists. “We regret publishing a photo this morning that cropped out Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, the only person of color in the photo.

SOURCE:  AL JAZEERA

