American celebrity and funny man Steve Harvey is back to host the second season of the iconic game show Family Feud South Africa and entries are open for brand new contestants! The wildly popular reality series is looking for families of five to enter before the 17th January for a chance to compete on the show.
Broadcasting exclusively on e.tv, the 26-episode series broadcasts to millions of South Africans each week!
Steve Harvey has been hosting the American version of Family Feud with enormous success since 2010. The show has seen exponential ratings increases under Harvey, and he is on track to become the longest-serving host in Family Feud history.
Virginia Hollis, the co-founder of marketing agency G2 connection, the company handling all brand immersion for the show says that this season is promising to be better than ever. “We’re anticipating a bigger season and an even bigger following in 2021,” she says. “With KFC as headline sponsor and many opportunities for other brands to get onboard, Family Feud South Africa is promising to maintain its number one slot in that 6pm time bracket.”
Potential contestants can enter at https://rapidblue.formstack.com/forms/familyfeud with more information on the series to be found at https://familyfeud.africa/en-za/
“Steve Harvey’s introduction to South Africa’s many cultures and idiosyncrasies last year resulted in some hilarious on set moments and we’re expecting more of the same this year as Mr Harvey gets to know South Africa and it’s incredible people even better,” she says.
More Stories
Bonang Matheba Wins ‘Women of the Year’ at GQ Award Ceremony
JP Duminy Takes to Social Media to Raise Funds For SA Bone Marrow Registry’s Patient Assistance Programme
DJ Khaled Encourages People Everywhere To #WearItForMe
SA Conservation Documentary ‘The Edge Of Existence’ To Premier Online At Four International Film Festivals
Listen To The Water – A New Podcast Series
‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies From Colon Cancer
8 Jackson Wild Nominations For South African Nature Film ‘My Octopus Teacher’
Women’s Month: “Living Fearless Is Liberating” – Zozibini Tunzi
Siya Kolisi Unites With Global Athletes To Keep Malaria Fight Alive
Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Cuppy Features Fireboy DML This Sunday
Tearful Kanye West Launches Presidential Campaign With Rambling Rally
Friday, World Emoji Day – What Are The 117 New Emojis For 2020?