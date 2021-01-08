iAfrica

American celebrity and funny man Steve Harvey is back to host the second season of the iconic game show Family Feud South Africa and entries are open for brand new contestants! The wildly popular reality series is looking for families of five to enter before the 17th January for a chance to compete on the show.

Broadcasting exclusively on e.tv, the 26-episode series broadcasts to millions of South Africans each week!

Steve Harvey has been hosting the American version of Family Feud with enormous success since 2010. The show has seen exponential ratings increases under Harvey, and he is on track to become the longest-serving host in Family Feud history.

Virginia Hollis, the co-founder of marketing agency G2 connection, the company handling all brand immersion for the show says that this season is promising to be better than ever. “We’re anticipating a bigger season and an even bigger following in 2021,” she says. “With KFC as headline sponsor and many opportunities for other brands to get onboard, Family Feud South Africa is promising to maintain its number one slot in that 6pm time bracket.”

Potential contestants can enter at https://rapidblue.formstack.com/forms/familyfeud with more information on the series to be found at https://familyfeud.africa/en-za/

“Steve Harvey’s introduction to South Africa’s many cultures and idiosyncrasies last year resulted in some hilarious on set moments and we’re expecting more of the same this year as Mr Harvey gets to know South Africa and it’s incredible people even better,” she says.

