Sun. Jun 21st, 2020

Funeral gatherings increase outbreaks – Gauteng Government

EWN

The Gauteng Health Department is worried about the increasing pattern of cluster outbreaks of COVID-19 as a result of funeral gatherings.

Under lockdown level 3, funeral gatherings of no more than 50 people are permitted, with strict hygiene rules in place.

However, experts have long warned that the gatherings could act as stumbling blocks against efforts aimed at curbing the pandemic.

The department is appealing for communities to exercise more caution when organising burials.

With infections also on the rise, the department has also revealed more than 700 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalized.

