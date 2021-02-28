iAfrica

Fulham Frustrated In Goalless Draw At Palace

Photo: Mike Hewitt/Reuters

Fulham lacked the cutting edge in front of goal in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday and settled for a point at Selhurst Park in their quest to climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The result meant that Scott Parker’s 18th-placed side are unbeaten in five league matches and have 23 points from 26 games to sit three points behind Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, but they were left to rue their missed opportunities.

Fulham dominated possession in the first half but failed to create chances before springing to life after the restart. Josh Maja produced a bullet header from substitute Ivan Cavaleiro’s cross in the 68th minute but was denied by Vicente Guaita.

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek went close twice while skipper Joachim Andersen also proved to be a threat up front but Fulham ultimately were short of the firepower needed to hand Palace a defeat on manager Roy Hodgson’s 150th game in charge.

Palace, who are 13th with 33 points, welcome Manchester United on Wednesday while Fulham face Tottenham Hotspur the following day.

Reuters

