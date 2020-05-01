May 1, 2020

Fuel Prices To Drop Sharply In May

May 1, 2020

The retail price of petrol in South Africa will fall by as much as 12.5% from 6 May, while the price of wholesale diesel will decrease by 12.7%, the energy department said on Thursday.

The price of petrol will decrease by 174 cents to R12.22 ($0.66) per litre in the commercial hub of Gauteng province, while diesel will fall by 161 cents to R11.08 per litre.

EWN

