Fuel prices to decrease next week

There is some good news as far as the petrol price is concerned.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy says there will be a decrease in prices from Wednesday.

Both grades of petrol will come down by R2.06c a litre.

Diesel will decrease by around R2.68c a litre.

Illuminating paraffin prices will go down by R1.93c a litre.

The decreases have been fuelled by a stronger Rand-Dollar exchange rate and lower oil prices.

