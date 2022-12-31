Fuel prices to decrease next week

There is some good news as far as the petrol price is concerned.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy says there will be a decrease in prices from Wednesday.
Both grades of petrol will come down by R2.06c a litre.
Diesel will decrease by around R2.68c a litre.
Illuminating paraffin prices will go down by R1.93c a litre.
The decreases have been fuelled by a stronger Rand-Dollar exchange rate and lower oil prices.
