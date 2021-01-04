iAfrica

Fuel Prices Set To Increase From Wednesday

4 seconds ago 1 min read

Fuel prices are set to increase from Wednesday.

The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will see an increase between 40 and 43 cents a liter. While diesel will increase between 54 and 55 cents a liter.

Illuminating paraffin will cost between 55 and 74 cents more.

