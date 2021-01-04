Fuel Prices Set To Increase From Wednesday

Fuel prices are set to increase from Wednesday.
The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will see an increase between 40 and 43 cents a liter. While diesel will increase between 54 and 55 cents a liter.
Illuminating paraffin will cost between 55 and 74 cents more.
