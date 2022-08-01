Fuel Price To Drop On Wednesday

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy over the weekend announced a decrease in fuel prices for August.
The petrol price is to decrease by R1.32 on Wednesday for both grades of fuel.
The diesel price will drop by between 88 and 91-cents a litre,
While paraffin will cost R1.44 less a litre.
At the same time, the process to deregulate petrol prices has begun.
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe has published a notice for public comment.
The move would allow retailers to determine their own prices, up to a specific limit.
