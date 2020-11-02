iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Fuel Price Set To Drop From Wednesday

3 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Energy Department on Monday announced a decrease in fuel prices from Wednesday 4 November.

The prices for both grades of petrol will drop by R0.27. The price of Diesel will drop by R0.12 and R0.11 cents. The price for illuminating paraffin in set to increase by R0.15.

The main reason for the drop in fuel price is the decrease in the price of Brent crude oil.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

DA Not Just For White People – Steenhuisen

7 hours ago
4 min read

Ramaphosa Wishes Matrics Well Ahead Of 2020 Exams

8 hours ago
2 min read

John Steenhuisen Wins DA Leadership Race

8 hours ago
1 min read

1 371 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 hours ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Foundation Blasts Zondo And Judiciary

1 day ago
1 min read

1 770 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

No Mercy For GBV Perpetrators – Cele

2 days ago
1 min read

1 912 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Reports Net Loss Of R20.5 Billion

3 days ago
1 min read

High Court Grants Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi Bail

3 days ago
1 min read

Finance Promised To SAA To Be Granted In January

3 days ago
1 min read

Disgruntled Artists Demand Answers

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Fuel Price Set To Drop From Wednesday

3 seconds ago
3 min read

Two-Thirds Of Hay Fever Sufferers Troubled By ‘Insneezia’

3 hours ago
4 min read

Opinion: Standardization Compliance Can Be An Effective Way To Tackle Corruption In SA

3 hours ago
4 min read

What Senior Citizens Can Do To Keep Their Money Safe From Cyber Criminals

3 hours ago