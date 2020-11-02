Fuel Price Set To Drop From Wednesday

The Energy Department on Monday announced a decrease in fuel prices from Wednesday 4 November.
The prices for both grades of petrol will drop by R0.27. The price of Diesel will drop by R0.12 and R0.11 cents. The price for illuminating paraffin in set to increase by R0.15.
The main reason for the drop in fuel price is the decrease in the price of Brent crude oil.
