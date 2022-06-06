Fuel Price Relief Is Unsustainable – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the fuel levy reduction can’t be extended forever.

He was speaking about the rising cost of living in his weekly newsletter.

The President says the cost of the fuel price relief is not sustainable as funds have to be diverted.

He says while international events beyond our control impact the fuel price, there are things that can be done.

One of those is increasing agricultural output to mitigate rising food prices.

This will see more small-scale farmers being supported and freeing up state land for farming.

Ramaphosa’s also warned businesses not to exploit the situation.

The Competition Commission will monitor the market for food price gouging.

