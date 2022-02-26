iAfrica

Fuel Price Increase Set For Wednesday

8 seconds ago 1 min read

The Central Energy Fund released the latest fuel price increases effective from Wednesday, 2 March.

Grades 93 and 95 petrol will increase by R1.46 a litre.

Wholesale illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.21 a litre.

The maximum retail price of illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.61 a litre.

Diesel is also set to increase by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre.

