Sat. Feb 15th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Fuel Price Drop On The Cards In March – AA

EWN

23 mins ago 1 min read

There might be some relief for motorists at the pumps next month.

On Friday, the Automobile Association said it expected fuel prices to decrease further because of a steady decline in international oil prices.

Spokesperson Layton Beard said: “Based on the current data, we are looking at around 14 to 25 cents decrease for petrol; around 55 cents for diesel and 6 cents for illuminating paraffin – which is very good news for consumers. This is off the back of the oil – which has really surged in the last couple of weeks. The big concerns remain the weakening rand. If the rand continues to weaken and the oil can’t hold its ground, then these decreases may be less than what we are predicting.”

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Eskom To Implement Stage 3 Load Shedding

18 mins ago
2 min read

Rand Firmer After Ramaphosa’s Speech

26 mins ago
1 min read

Police Make Gruesome Discovery

33 mins ago
1 min read

#Hackathon4Justice Finds Africa’s Next Social Entrepreneurs

15 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Billionaires as a Whole Grew Richer in 2020

15 hours ago
1 min read

Gone In A Flash: Owner Of Stolen Lamborghini Urus Offers R20k For Leads

15 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Eskom To Implement Stage 3 Load Shedding

18 mins ago
1 min read

Fuel Price Drop On The Cards In March – AA

23 mins ago
2 min read

Rand Firmer After Ramaphosa’s Speech

26 mins ago
1 min read

Police Make Gruesome Discovery

33 mins ago