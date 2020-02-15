Fuel Price Drop On The Cards In March – AA

There might be some relief for motorists at the pumps next month.

On Friday, the Automobile Association said it expected fuel prices to decrease further because of a steady decline in international oil prices.

Spokesperson Layton Beard said: “Based on the current data, we are looking at around 14 to 25 cents decrease for petrol; around 55 cents for diesel and 6 cents for illuminating paraffin – which is very good news for consumers. This is off the back of the oil – which has really surged in the last couple of weeks. The big concerns remain the weakening rand. If the rand continues to weaken and the oil can’t hold its ground, then these decreases may be less than what we are predicting.”

EWN