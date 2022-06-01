iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Fuel Levy Reduction Not Enough – Cosatu

EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

Cosatu says the extension of the fuel levy relief of R1.50 per litre is not enough.

Government extended the fuel levy reduction until July.

“We think there are some measures that we can put in place now. We had hope to hear what is the plan from July,” Cosatu’s Matthew Parks said.

“We need to get all Metrorail lines running. Transport department to retable the RAF in Parliament. For some reason, Parliament rejected it previously so it needs to now come back to Parliament.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Energy Department Warns That Fuel Price Hikes Are Here To Stay

4 hours ago
1 min read

Comair Voluntarily Suspends Flights

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 809 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago
3 min read

EU Bows To Hungarian Demands To Agree Russian Oil Ban

1 day ago
1 min read

Health Dept Provides Clarity On Proof Of Vaccination For Travellers

1 day ago
1 min read

Ivermectin No Longer Allowed To Treat COVID-19 In South Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Unemployment Rate Decreases To 34.5%

1 day ago
1 min read

KZN Flood Victims Must Be Allocated Land That’s Not Disaster-Prone – Dlamini-Zuma

2 days ago
1 min read

88 People Still Missing After KZN Floods

2 days ago
1 min read

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Expected To Resume

2 days ago
1 min read

Mabuza Calls For Inclusion Of Khoisan

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Child Protection Week: Local Children Need Your Help

3 hours ago
2 min read

Per-Kilo Insurance Billing Can Beat The Petrol Hike Blues

3 hours ago
4 min read

South African Travel Trends To Watch In 2022

3 hours ago
5 min read

How To Make Your Kitchen A More Environmentally Friendly Place

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer