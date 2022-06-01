Fuel Levy Reduction Not Enough – Cosatu

Cosatu says the extension of the fuel levy relief of R1.50 per litre is not enough.
Government extended the fuel levy reduction until July.
“We think there are some measures that we can put in place now. We had hope to hear what is the plan from July,” Cosatu’s Matthew Parks said.
“We need to get all Metrorail lines running. Transport department to retable the RAF in Parliament. For some reason, Parliament rejected it previously so it needs to now come back to Parliament.”
