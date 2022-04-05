Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike

The effects of a reduced general fuel levy will provide much-needed relief for motorists with another fuel price increase looming.

Both grades of petrol will go up again, with 93 octane set to increase by 28 cents a litre and 95 octane by 36 cents.

But this is still significantly lower than what was forecast.

These hikes come in the wake of increased international oil prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a temporary emergency intervention to reduce the general fuel levy by R1.50 per litre to cushion the blow on cash-strapped consumers.

Without this intervention, the price of petrol and diesel would go up by close to R2 and R3 respectively.

The new petrol prices will come into effect from midnight.

