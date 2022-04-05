iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike

3 hours ago 1 min read

The effects of a reduced general fuel levy will provide much-needed relief for motorists with another fuel price increase looming.

Both grades of petrol will go up again, with 93 octane set to increase by 28 cents a litre and 95 octane by 36 cents.

But this is still significantly lower than what was forecast.

These hikes come in the wake of increased international oil prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a temporary emergency intervention to reduce the general fuel levy by R1.50 per litre to cushion the blow on cash-strapped consumers.

Without this intervention, the price of petrol and diesel would go up by close to R2 and R3 respectively.

The new petrol prices will come into effect from midnight.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mandla Msibi To Step Aside

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Terminates National State Of Disaster

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

Innocent Student Used As Scapegoat – Support Group

1 day ago
1 min read

The House Is On Fire – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 899 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
4 min read

Ukrainian Minister Accuses Russia Of Civilian ‘Massacre’

2 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

SA Reports 1 420 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 692 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
2 min read

Godongwana Announces Temporary Reduction In Fuel Levy For 2 Months

4 days ago
1 min read

Masemola Appointed AsPolice Commissioner

4 days ago
2 min read

Deadline To Renew Driving Licences Extended

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mandla Msibi To Step Aside

3 hours ago
1 min read

Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Terminates National State Of Disaster

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer