FS Health Mec Pleased With COVID-19 Screening Progress In Province

The Free State Health Department said on Sunday it made progress with its COVID-19 mass screening campaign.

Over the long weekend alone, health workers screened over 2,000 people in Rocklands and Phahameng townships.

Mangaung in the Free State has 96 positive COVID-19 cases, with three deaths confirmed so far.

On Monday, health workers were again out in Universitas Hospital, Grassland, Pine Haven and Pelonomi Hospital.

Free State Health MEC Montseng Tsiu said that she was encouraged by the public’s response.

“I am very happy. They are very committed, I must say, about the health workers and the enrolled nurses.”

More than 4,000 people have been screened in the province since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

At the weekend, 79 suspected cases were referred for testing.

EWN

