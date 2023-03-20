From ‘The Woman King’ to Netflix’s ‘African Queens’ – How Africa’s History Went Pop 

It’s taken a remarkably long time, but African history suddenly seems to be hot. Traditionally overlooked and therefore largely unknown, it is now getting the star treatment thanks to a number of high profile books, films and television shows. Black Panther’s release in 2018 was a watershed moment. It was both critically and commercially successful, grossing $1.3bn worldwide. To media executives, creatives and the general public, this proved definitively that there is an audience — an exceptionally large one — for African stories.
