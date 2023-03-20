iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

From ‘The Woman King’ to Netflix’s ‘African Queens’ – How Africa’s History Went Pop 

13 seconds ago 1 min read

It’s taken a remarkably long time, but African history suddenly seems to be hot. Traditionally overlooked and therefore largely unknown, it is now getting the star treatment thanks to a number of high profile books, films and television shows. Black Panther’s release in 2018 was a watershed moment. It was both critically and commercially successful, grossing $1.3bn worldwide. To media executives, creatives and the general public, this proved definitively that there is an audience — an exceptionally large one — for African stories.

FINANCIAL TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Who is Pretty Yende, the Soprano Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation? 

2 mins ago
1 min read

Discover Dakar: From African Art to Rooftop Hangouts and Culinary Gems 

4 mins ago
1 min read

Graffiti Now Covers the Walls of Libya’s Ancient City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site    

6 mins ago
1 min read

When to Visit Malawi

7 mins ago
1 min read

The Beauty about Exploring Africa is that the Continent has a Lot to Offer

7 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Kids get Introduced to Irish Dancing Via Online Lessons

9 mins ago
1 min read

Get a Symmetrical Trim at this Kenyan Barber

10 mins ago
1 min read

Standard Bank Hosts Central Bankers to Demonstrate Africa’s Potential to Learn – and Lead

2 days ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Debt Crisis is Affecting Companies Beyond its Borders

2 days ago
1 min read

FORBES AFRICA’s 50 Over 50 List is Out

2 days ago
1 min read

Developing a Green Minerals Value Chain in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startups Band Together to Fight Fraud

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

From ‘The Woman King’ to Netflix’s ‘African Queens’ – How Africa’s History Went Pop 

13 seconds ago
1 min read

Who is Pretty Yende, the Soprano Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation? 

2 mins ago
1 min read

Discover Dakar: From African Art to Rooftop Hangouts and Culinary Gems 

4 mins ago
1 min read

Graffiti Now Covers the Walls of Libya’s Ancient City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site    

6 mins ago

Share