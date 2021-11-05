From the Fire to the Frying Pan for Kenyan Women

Sitiyan is among scores of women and girls in Umoja, a village that has become a rescue centre for women and girls escaping domestic violence, female genital mutilation (FGM) and early marriages. There are no men in this manyatta, the traditional homestead. While the women may have escaped these threats, they are still potential victims of “drought-instigated violence”. Along with women in other marginalised counties such as Garissa, Marsabit, Mandera, Isiolo, Wajir and Turkana, they are at great risk of sexual molestation as they trek long distances in search of water. John Kitui, country director of Oxfam Kenya, an organisation that works with local groups helping to build resilience, says: “As the drought continues, families have nothing to fall back on and are forced to marry off daughters early to receive dowry payment. Without school fees, it is often girls who are forced out of class who then bear children at a young age. The resulting stress often leads to domestic violence.” Women are also the unintended victims of tribal conflicts as communities fight over dwindling resources. Men are forced to move remaining livestock tens of kilometres away to find foliage, and the women and children left behind are at increased risk of attacks by bandits.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
Safer Mining Practices in DRC
Expanding the Library of African Genomes
Dangote has been a Main Beneficiary of Nigeria’s Backward Integration Policy
Time for a Right to Read in South Africa?
Nigerian Remittance Firm’s Edge over the Competition
South Africa Gets Helping Hand to Leave Coal
Two Sides of Ethiopia’s Civil War
Impact Investing – The African Reality
The Fruits of Ghana’s Year of Return
Attempting to Stabilise the Free-falling Zimbabwe Dollar
Giving Nigeria’s Startups Regulatory Clarity
One Way of Improving Nairobi’s Congestion