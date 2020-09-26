From Migrant to Pop Star: Tresor Opens Up About His 4,000 Kilometer Journey to Fame

A life of hard knocks doesn’t begin to explain the history of Tresor, a highly acclaimed musician from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Facing adversity at pretty much every turn, the talented artist managed to overcome and set himself on a path to global stardom. Influenced by a host of African greats, his sound is a fusion of traditions from across the continent, and the world is taking notice. Drawing influences from legends like Brenda Fassie, Salif Keita and Fela Kuti, Tresor says his music is about celebrating Africa and all its people.
SOURCE: CNN
