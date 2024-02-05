From Matapa to Peri-Peri Chicken, This Food Stylist Wants the World to Fall in Love with Mozambican Flavors                      

Wielding influence on social media can be a full-time job, but for Mozambican food stylist, Mila Nuno Horta, it’s a labor of love. Working from Maputo, her day is literally filled with food as she travels the city’s markets and restaurants developing content for her account, The Calorie Kitchen. Working with chefs, she helps them to present and refine their dishes for maximum online appeal, and her efforts are carving out a space for Mozambican cuisine on the world food map.

OKAYAFRICA