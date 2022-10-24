iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

From Hot Tailors to Haunted Homes: Six of the Best African Films of 2022   

7 hours ago 1 min read

London’s Film Africa Festival is a great opportunity to see the latest works from the continent, and this year’s line-up emphasizes stories with a focus on “return” of one manner or another. In this article, the writer profiles six must-see films at the festival, all of which were directed by women. Maryam Touzani’s sophomore feature film, The Blue Caftan is a radical reinterpretation of love and family, presented with tenderness. Using the traditional marriage of a middle-aged couple as a non-threatening starting point, Touzani pokes holes at the hypocrisies that define conservative societies. Cesária Évora, the late Cabo Verdian diva, whose larger-than-life voice took the pain and soul of her traditional morna music culture and made it a Grammy winning global phenomenon, gets the big screen treatment in this carefully curated study. Inspired loosely by the work of Ousmane Sembène, Jusu crafts Nanny as some kind of corrective to the tragedy of the heroine in Sembène’s revered classic, Black Girl (La Noire de…). Rumbi Katedza’s agile documentary unveils another side to stories of immigration, doing so with candour, wit, and a surprisingly generous dose of humour. Transactions explores the outsize role that remittances have come to play in African economies by zeroing in on one utterly relatable Zimbabwean family.

SOURCE: AFRICAN ARGUMENTS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

This Inspiring Doc Has Ghana’s Youth Jumping to New Heights 

7 hours ago
1 min read

Bamigboye, Nigeria’s Tour-de-Force Sculptor, Claims His Fame in the World

7 hours ago
1 min read

How Chef and Cookbook Author Zoe Adjonyoh is Changing the Narrative Around West African Cuisine

7 hours ago
1 min read

How Staying in a Bush Camp Can Help the Future of Africa

7 hours ago
1 min read

This African Poolside Looks like Vivid Reanimations of Our Wildest Dreams

7 hours ago
1 min read

Which Part of Mauritius is Best to Stay In?

7 hours ago
1 min read

Zanzibar Island Named Africa’s Leading Beach Destination

7 hours ago
1 min read

London’s Finest, International Black-Owned Day Party is Coming to West Africa

7 hours ago
2 min read

An Immersive Exhibition Opening at the Paris Philharmonic on Afrobeat Legend Fela Kuti

7 hours ago
1 min read

The Horn of Africa’s Emerging Port Infrastructures and their Impact

2 days ago
1 min read

The US Clarifies its Stance on Sanctions

2 days ago
1 min read

Kenya is at High Risk of Debt Distress

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Phala Phala Scandal: Suspension Looming for Ramaphosa’s Security Boss

2 mins ago
1 min read

Two Bodies Believed To Be The Missing Stellenbosch Couple Found By Police

21 mins ago
Bokgabo Poo
1 min read

The Father of Bokgabo Poo Begs Killer To Reveal The Location of Daughters Body Parts.

38 mins ago
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube
1 min read

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube of KwaZulu-Natal Faces Fierce Opposition From Communities Affected By April’s Devastating Floods

48 mins ago

Share