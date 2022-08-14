iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

From Bold Prints to Gender Defying Clothes: 4 Things to Know About Contemporary African Fashion

12 mins ago 1 min read

The new mega-exhibition on African fashion at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum provides an expansive look at the history and impact of African designers. To help put everything in context, Fast Company focuses on 4 key themes that underpin the story being told. In the book, Checinska wrote that Thomas-Fahm also contributed to “the development of a fashion ecosystem that was directly informed by what she experienced overseas,” setting the stage for the hundreds of designers now emerging throughout the continent. The exhibit pulls out five distinct textiles that have become foundational to contemporary African designers. There are a number of designers using fashion to push back against conservative views on gender and sexuality. Africans have long seen the extent of the world’s fashion waste, and this is informing how a new crop of designers operates.

SOURCE: FASTCOMPANY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Top 5 African Travel Destinations To Visit This August

4 mins ago
1 min read

African Countries that don’t Require a Visa to Enter South Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

South Africans are Now Swelling the Ranks of Explorers Shouldering Backpacks

6 mins ago
1 min read

Getting around West Africa’s Most Populous City can be an Adventure in Itself

7 mins ago
1 min read

The Mauritian Dream

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Newly Reopened Africa Centre Celebrates the Continent’s Culture (and Seriously Chic Room Dividers)

10 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Nigerian Artist Visualizing Africa’s Future by Reaching into the Past 

13 mins ago
1 min read

En Vogue

16 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: Director K is Making Historic Afrobeats Music Videos 

17 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria has Promised to Legalize Local Refineries and Set Up Refining Hubs in the Niger Delta

14 hours ago
1 min read

Central African Ministers Agree to Merge Two Regional Blocs to Boost Trade and Growth

14 hours ago
1 min read

WhatsApp Backs Firms with Impact Investment

14 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Awoniyi Delivers Hammer Blow As Forest Beat West Ham

3 mins ago
1 min read

Top 5 African Travel Destinations To Visit This August

4 mins ago
1 min read

African Countries that don’t Require a Visa to Enter South Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

South Africans are Now Swelling the Ranks of Explorers Shouldering Backpacks

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer