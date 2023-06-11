From Amapiano Tunes to Burna Boy: Here’s Everything That Went Down at Afro Nation Miami

Founded in 2019, AfroNation is a traveling Afrobeats festival, which landed in Miami over Memorial Day weekend. In the few short years since the festival’s founding, the explosive popularity of the music genre has enabled huge events in Portugal, Puerto Rico, Ghana, and Mexico.
