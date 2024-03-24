From Africa to Hong Kong, a Gallery’s Influence Grows                              

Based in Accra, Ghana, Gallery 1957 has established itself as a major player in the contemporary art scene. Named for the year in which Ghana achieved independence from colonial rule, the gallery has developed a powerhouse roster of African artists and has cultivated a global audience thanks to its active participation in art fairs across the globe, such as the recent Art Basel Hong Kong. Its group show there will highlight some of the gallery’s freshest talent — eight artists from across the African continent and its diaspora. Among them are the British Ghanaian artist Godfried Donkor, who is also in the Ekow Eshun-curated group show “The Time is Always Now: Artists Reframe the Black Figure” at London’s National Portrait Gallery; the Ghanaian American artist Rita Benissan, who will have a solo show at Cape Town’s Zeitz MOCAA in November; Kenya’s Kaloki Nyamai; and the French Congolese mixed-media artist Tiffanie Delune.

THE NEW YORK TIMES