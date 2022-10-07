iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

From Abuja to Cape Town Researchers Document the Conditions in which Ride-hailing Drivers Work

8 hours ago 1 min read

In a recent paper, they examined the situation in Ghana. Interviewed drivers, riders, car owners and other scholars who are researching Ghana’s ride-hailing industry. They found that the popular narrative of blaming the industry’s precarious labour conditions on ride-hailing companies is problematic. It deflects attention from the structural enablers of the conditions (which predate the companies), while fomenting life-threatening hatred for the drivers who work with them. Their analysis draws attention to the need to address the broader societal influences of labour exploitation in Ghana’s urban transport sector. These include the inadequate prioritisation of the creation of adequate, secure jobs and strong labour protections. Ghana can learn from the emerging developments in the US and the UK, where lawmakers and the courts are strengthening labour protections for gig workers, including ride-hailing company drivers. In some Australian cities, like Sydney, lawmakers introduced rules that created an equal playing field for taxis and ride-hailing companies.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The State of Juba’s Roads

8 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Fintech Unicorn’s Next Move

8 hours ago
1 min read

Kidnapping Ordeal Comes to an End for Nigerian Families

8 hours ago
2 min read

Museveni’s Son Forgets the Rules of Twitter

8 hours ago
1 min read

Lesotho Set to Vote 

8 hours ago
1 min read

High-level Speakers at Climate Talks in Kinshasa Call Out Rich Nations

8 hours ago
2 min read

Big Pharma Hits Out at Africa’s Replica Covid Vaccine

8 hours ago
1 min read

India is Investigating the Deaths of Dozens of Children in The Gambia

8 hours ago
1 min read

The WHO Launches a Suicide Prevention Campaign in Africa

8 hours ago
1 min read

Namibia Identified as a Strategic Enabler of the European Union’s Decarbonization Agenda

3 days ago
1 min read

Meet Burkina Faso’s New Leader

3 days ago
1 min read

Is Kipchoge Well On the Way to Breaking the Elusive Sub-2-hour Marathon Barrier?

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

All The Must-Haves To Pack For Your Guided Game Drive

16 mins ago
4 min read

Upskilling Young People To Be Entrepreneurial In The Age Of Technology Is Critical

28 mins ago
1 min read

SAMA Says Shortage Of Doctors At Critical Stage

2 hours ago
4 min read

Intelligent Transportation Technologies A Must For SA’s Transport And Logistics Industry

2 hours ago

Share