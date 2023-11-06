From a ‘Normal Girl in South Africa’ to a Rising ‘Popiano’ Star, Tyla is Making Major Waves with ‘Water’                                                  

Pioneering a hybrid form of amapiano and pop, dubbed ‘popiano,’ Tyla is burning up the airwaves and becoming South Africa’s next global music sensation. Her latest single ‘Water’ is enjoying enormous popularity, resulting in her first ever US performance this week on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. t age 11, she uploaded videos of herself singer covers (like of Justin Bieber‘s “Fall” and “Die in Your Arms”) to YouTube and even stole her father’s cellphone to create an Instagram account so she could post her covers and original songs on there, while also messaging them to celebrities and music industry figures.

BILLBOARD