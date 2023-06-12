iAfrica

From a Galaxy Far, Far Away to Cape Town: Star Wars Reimagined

A recently released anthology of short films, called “Star Wars: Visions” incorporates new takes on the film classic from different cultural perspectives.  One of the included films, “Aau’s Song,” was created by South African animators, Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke, and bears the distinct cultural imprint of their homeland.  

Counteract: Francis Kéré’s Unconventional Take on West African Architecture at the Biennale

Botswana’s Ongoing Allure as an Exceptional Safari Destination

Latest Edition of Cameroon Fashion Design Looks through Africa’s Sartorial History

No Matter your Fitness Level, You’ll be able to Enjoy the Magic of Trekking in Namibia 

Travellers Looking for Unforgettable Stays across Mzansi Can Now Search on New App called Viya

Basotho Cuisine to the World

Up-to-date and Easily Reachable through Open-access Publication Information on Africa’s Trade

The Mobile Market in Sub-Saharan Africa is on the Brink of a Significant Transformation

The Future of EVs in Africa’s Most Populous and Largest Economy

It is Clear from the Data that African Tech Remains a Male-dominated Landscape

The Artisanal and Small-scale Gold Mining sector in Ghana is Complicated

French Banking Group Takes a Step Back in some African Markets

