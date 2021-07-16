Frogfoot Partners With 20 Charities Across SA For Mandela Day And Invites The Public To Partake

Share with your network!

In the build-up to Mandela Day, Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access fibre infrastructure provider, has partnered with 20 charities across the country to provide a countrywide soup drive. Through these partnerships, Frogfoot will be coordinating the collection of soup for the country’s poor, homeless and hungry – and is calling on the public to play their part by helping too.

Announcing the launch of the Frogfoot Mandela Day charity soup drive, Head of Sales and Marketing, Shane Chorley said the initiative will run from Monday, 28 June until the 18th of July. Frogfoot hopes to provide over 2 000 donations around the country. “Community members wanting to get involved can do so by visiting our activation stands which we will be setting up at strategic points in local malls to donate a packet or can of soup”.

Chorley says “We wanted to give back to the communities where we are building fibre networks and where we have already gone live. It’s winter, and between power outages, retrenchments and this ongoing pandemic, communities need support so we thought that it would be the best time to get soup collections together for those who need it most. Our staff will help with collections at the various drop off points, and begin distributing the donations to the many charities after the 18th”.

These charities are all a big part of their communities and Frogfoot has already partnered with a few on other projects so this is just an extension of the work we are already invested in. Previously Frogfoot has partnered with Solidariteit Helpende Hand to run a blanket drive, Grace in Action for a donation and blanket drive and more recently with a company in Makanda to fill potholes.

Frogfoot Soup Drive 2021 Area Charity Bloemfontein – South Solidariteit Helpende Hand Polokwane Ivydale Shelter Bloemfontein Grace in Action Pretoria Sungardens Hospice Lynnwood Tzaneen SAVF Kimberley Saves Lives Port Elizabeth / Gqeberha Jerusalem Ministries KZN Chow Time Cape Town The Haven Night Shelter Port Elizebeth / Gqeberha Isithembiso Cape Town (Plumstead) Lavender 6 George Food Pantry Garden Route Mpumalanga Help Foundation Ermelo CMR Children’s Home Johannesburg Deurganghuis East London Helping others in need Lephalale Afri Forum Amanzimtoti Chow Time Pietermaritzburg SOS Children’s Home Richards Bay Walk in Faith South Coast Lions Club

