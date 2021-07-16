iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Frogfoot Partners With 20 Charities Across SA For Mandela Day And Invites The Public To Partake

Image: supplied

46 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

In the build-up to Mandela Day, Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access fibre infrastructure provider, has partnered with 20 charities across the country to provide a countrywide soup drive. Through these partnerships, Frogfoot will be coordinating the collection of soup for the country’s poor, homeless and hungry – and is calling on the public to play their part by helping too.

Announcing the launch of the Frogfoot Mandela Day charity soup drive, Head of Sales and Marketing, Shane Chorley said the initiative will run from Monday, 28 June until the 18th of July. Frogfoot hopes to provide over 2 000 donations around the country. “Community members wanting to get involved can do so by visiting our activation stands which we will be setting up at strategic points in local malls to donate a packet or can of soup”.

Chorley says “We wanted to give back to the communities where we are building fibre networks and where we have already gone live. It’s winter, and between power outages, retrenchments and this ongoing pandemic, communities need support so we thought that it would be the best time to get soup collections together for those who need it most. Our staff will help with collections at the various drop off points, and begin distributing the donations to the many charities after the 18th”.

These charities are all a big part of their communities and Frogfoot has already partnered with a few on other projects so this is just an extension of the work we are already invested in. Previously Frogfoot has partnered with Solidariteit Helpende Hand to run a blanket drive, Grace in Action for a donation and blanket drive and more recently with a company in Makanda to fill potholes.

Frogfoot Soup Drive 2021
AreaCharity
Bloemfontein – SouthSolidariteit Helpende Hand
PolokwaneIvydale Shelter
BloemfonteinGrace in Action
PretoriaSungardens Hospice Lynnwood
TzaneenSAVF
KimberleySaves Lives
Port Elizabeth  / GqeberhaJerusalem Ministries
KZNChow Time
Cape TownThe Haven Night Shelter
Port Elizebeth  / GqeberhaIsithembiso
Cape Town (Plumstead)Lavender 6
GeorgeFood Pantry Garden Route
MpumalangaHelp Foundation
ErmeloCMR Children’s Home
JohannesburgDeurganghuis
East LondonHelping others in need
LephalaleAfri Forum
AmanzimtotiChow Time
PietermaritzburgSOS Children’s Home
Richards BayWalk in Faith
South CoastLions Club

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

DKMS Africa Sets Aside R2m For Blood Stem Cell Treatment For SA’s Child Cancer Patients

14 mins ago
2 min read

eLearning Indaba Unleashes The Power Of Adaptive Learning

39 mins ago
2 min read

Inyathelo Advice For Nonprofits On The Frontline As SA Battles Violent Unrest

54 mins ago
2 min read

SAB Responds To The Unrest In South Africa

1 day ago
2 min read

Calling All Female Entrepreneurs: Inspiring, Thriving Women Entrepreneurs Summit Aug 13

1 day ago
3 min read

World Youth Skills Day – Bridging The Skills Gap With New Job-Readiness Programme

1 day ago
3 min read

Hippo Toy Brings Winter Smiles to Vulnerable Kids

2 days ago
3 min read

Relate Collaborates With Two Local, Female Founded Brands Ahead Of Women’s Month

2 days ago
3 min read

FNB Entry Market Customers To Get Weekly Grocery Vouchers, More Data And Cheaper Cash Withdrawals

4 days ago
2 min read

Franschhoek Restaurant Recovery Initiative Aims To Help Local Restaurants

7 days ago
2 min read

Dramatically More Covid-19 Vaccination Sites Needed – Learn How To Set Up A Site Free

7 days ago
2 min read

Join #90GiftsForOurTutu And Celebrate Desmond Tutu’s Life Of Service

7 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products: Why They Are Important, And How To Spot Them

5 mins ago
3 min read

DKMS Africa Sets Aside R2m For Blood Stem Cell Treatment For SA’s Child Cancer Patients

14 mins ago
5 min read

Counting The Ever-Increasing Cost: Impact Of The Ongoing Attacks And Looting In KZN And Gauteng

22 mins ago
4 min read

Commercial Property Trends In Africa: Designed For Resilience, Built To Be Future-Proofed

29 mins ago