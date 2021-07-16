Frogfoot Partners With 20 Charities Across SA For Mandela Day And Invites The Public To Partake

In the build-up to Mandela Day, Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access fibre infrastructure provider, has partnered with 20 charities across the country to provide a countrywide soup drive. Through these partnerships, Frogfoot will be coordinating the collection of soup for the country’s poor, homeless and hungry – and is calling on the public to play their part by helping too.
Announcing the launch of the Frogfoot Mandela Day charity soup drive, Head of Sales and Marketing, Shane Chorley said the initiative will run from Monday, 28 June until the 18th of July. Frogfoot hopes to provide over 2 000 donations around the country. “Community members wanting to get involved can do so by visiting our activation stands which we will be setting up at strategic points in local malls to donate a packet or can of soup”.
Chorley says “We wanted to give back to the communities where we are building fibre networks and where we have already gone live. It’s winter, and between power outages, retrenchments and this ongoing pandemic, communities need support so we thought that it would be the best time to get soup collections together for those who need it most. Our staff will help with collections at the various drop off points, and begin distributing the donations to the many charities after the 18th”.
These charities are all a big part of their communities and Frogfoot has already partnered with a few on other projects so this is just an extension of the work we are already invested in. Previously Frogfoot has partnered with Solidariteit Helpende Hand to run a blanket drive, Grace in Action for a donation and blanket drive and more recently with a company in Makanda to fill potholes.
|Frogfoot Soup Drive 2021
|Area
|Charity
|Bloemfontein – South
|Solidariteit Helpende Hand
|Polokwane
|Ivydale Shelter
|Bloemfontein
|Grace in Action
|Pretoria
|Sungardens Hospice Lynnwood
|Tzaneen
|SAVF
|Kimberley
|Saves Lives
|Port Elizabeth / Gqeberha
|Jerusalem Ministries
|KZN
|Chow Time
|Cape Town
|The Haven Night Shelter
|Port Elizebeth / Gqeberha
|Isithembiso
|Cape Town (Plumstead)
|Lavender 6
|George
|Food Pantry Garden Route
|Mpumalanga
|Help Foundation
|Ermelo
|CMR Children’s Home
|Johannesburg
|Deurganghuis
|East London
|Helping others in need
|Lephalale
|Afri Forum
|Amanzimtoti
|Chow Time
|Pietermaritzburg
|SOS Children’s Home
|Richards Bay
|Walk in Faith
|South Coast
|Lions Club
More Stories
DKMS Africa Sets Aside R2m For Blood Stem Cell Treatment For SA’s Child Cancer Patients
eLearning Indaba Unleashes The Power Of Adaptive Learning
Inyathelo Advice For Nonprofits On The Frontline As SA Battles Violent Unrest
SAB Responds To The Unrest In South Africa
Calling All Female Entrepreneurs: Inspiring, Thriving Women Entrepreneurs Summit Aug 13
World Youth Skills Day – Bridging The Skills Gap With New Job-Readiness Programme
Hippo Toy Brings Winter Smiles to Vulnerable Kids
Relate Collaborates With Two Local, Female Founded Brands Ahead Of Women’s Month
FNB Entry Market Customers To Get Weekly Grocery Vouchers, More Data And Cheaper Cash Withdrawals
Franschhoek Restaurant Recovery Initiative Aims To Help Local Restaurants
Dramatically More Covid-19 Vaccination Sites Needed – Learn How To Set Up A Site Free
Join #90GiftsForOurTutu And Celebrate Desmond Tutu’s Life Of Service