iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

French Brace For World Cup Final, Hide ‘Argentine’ Station Name

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
19 mins ago 1 min read

French shopkeepers boarded up stores on Paris’ Champs Elysees avenue for potential celebrations while the capital’s metro covered up the name of the “Argentine” station in preparation for Sunday’s World Cup final.

France play Argentina in Qatar later on Sunday, with both nations seeking a third trophy.

“I’m sure that France is going to win, it’s a close-knit team with a young spirit and they have the potential to win,” said Xavier Grand-Jacquot in a wintry Paris. “It’s a spectacular team and they’re going to go all the way.”

The Paris Metro temporarily renamed the “Argentine” underground station “France”, covering up the name with “Allez les Bleus” (Go the Blues) banners.

“For History,” weekend newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche exhorted the French, for whom a win would make them the first back-to-back champions since Brazil in 1962.

The Interior Ministry said 14,000 police were deployed across France with 2,750 in Paris alone to keep celebrations from getting out of control.

Stores along the elegant Champs Elysees, likely to be the centre of celebrations in case of victory, shuttered up windows as a precaution.

“Let’s do it again?” President Emmanuel Macron, in Doha for the final, tweeted with a video of post-match locker-room festivities after France beat Morocco in the semi-finals.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Proud Morocco Want To Build African Legacy After World Cup Run – Regragui

2 mins ago
1 min read

Stage Set For Clash Of Titans As Argentina Take On France In World Cup Final

9 mins ago
3 min read

Australia Beat South Africa By six wickets In Two-Day Farce

11 mins ago
2 min read

Croatia Proud Of World Cup Third Place, Expect Bright Future

16 mins ago
2 min read

England Manager Southgate To Stay On Until Euro 2024

21 mins ago
4 min read

Croatia Edge Morocco To Clinch Third Spot At World Cup

16 hours ago
3 min read

Virus-Hit France Focused On Finishing The Job Against Argentina – Deschamps

23 hours ago
3 min read

Brittney Griner Says She Will Advocate For Americans Detained Abroad, Resume Career

1 day ago
3 min read

World Cup Going From Compact To Super-Sized in 2026

1 day ago
1 min read

Adidas Reports ‘Extraordinary’ Demand For Argentina Jerseys

1 day ago
1 min read

Khosla Steps Down As LIV Golf COO After Inaugural Season

1 day ago
2 min read

Tiger Woods Says Time With Son Priority Over Recovery From Injury

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Proud Morocco Want To Build African Legacy After World Cup Run – Regragui

2 mins ago
1 min read

Stage Set For Clash Of Titans As Argentina Take On France In World Cup Final

9 mins ago
3 min read

Australia Beat South Africa By six wickets In Two-Day Farce

11 mins ago
2 min read

Croatia Proud Of World Cup Third Place, Expect Bright Future

16 mins ago

Share